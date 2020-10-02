KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing person has been located.
All previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
According to the police, 41-year-old Melissa Edwards has been missing from the 5400 block of Klamm Road since Sept. 24.
That is just off S. 55th Street, south of Kansas Avenue/Turner Diagonal Freeway.
She is described as a white woman who has blond hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Her birthday was on Sept. 25, the day after she was last seen.
If you have seen her or have any information about where she is, call the KCKPD immediately at 913-573-6083.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.