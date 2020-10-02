Missing KCK woman
(KCKPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing person has been located. 

All previous coverage is below.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman. 

According to the police, 41-year-old Melissa Edwards has been missing from the 5400 block of Klamm Road since Sept. 24. 

That is just off S. 55th Street, south of Kansas Avenue/Turner Diagonal Freeway. 

She is described as a white woman who has blond hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. 

Her birthday was on Sept. 25, the day after she was last seen. 

If you have seen her or have any information about where she is, call the KCKPD immediately at 913-573-6083. 

