KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are asking for the public’s help solving a homicide investigation following the death of 19-year-old in December.
According to police, officers went to a home in the 2200 block of Franklin Ave. after someone called on Dec. 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. and said an individual was unresponsive.
When police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Angelo M. Ramirez.
The police department is now sharing pictures of a vehicle and person of interest involved in the incident. They also shared two videos on their Facebook page (view video 1 here and video 2 here).
The police are still conducting the homicide investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
