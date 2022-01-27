KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK police department is creating a new unit to help review unsolved cases.
Police Chief Karl Oakman announced Thursday that the department has launched "the metro's only" unit dedicated to reviewing cold cases.
“We have assembled a unit of highly motivated and experienced detectives,” Oakman said. “Kansas City, Kansas has roughly 285 unsolved homicides spanning five decades which we believe will benefit from a fresh review, as well as advances in DNA and other forensic testing. The family of these victims deserve justice and closure.”
Three full-time detectives will staff the unit and review all cold cases, prioritizing them based on solvability. Missing person cases that possibly involve foul play will also be reviewed.
The unit will be lead by Captain Angela Garrison, who has been with the department for 27 years.
“I’ve been a detective for 14 years and during that time I have worked a number of a cold cases,” Garrison, said. “I can truly say that one of the best experiences of my career has been delivering news to a family that we have a resolution for their loved one’s case. I would love to be able to do that for more families in our community.”
