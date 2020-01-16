KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCKPD has said that they are aware of a video on social media involving one of their officers after citizens made them aware of the video.
They did not specify the nature of the video, but said in a statement that they will not be making comments about what they call an "incident" because it is "being addressed as an administrative investigation."
KCTV5 was able to find the video in question.
A man posted it on Facebook at about 5 a.m., saying he was by the Legends.
“Look,” the man can be heard saying. “He’s sitting in the turning lane.”
In the video, it’s hard to see clearly if the officer being filmed is asleep or just reclined. The man shooting the video eventually pulls forward and back parallel to the patrol car. Later, he pulls up close to see if the officer will respond to his lurking. He doesn’t get a response until about four minutes in after he honks the horn.
The man then said, “Bro, you dead asleep in the traffic lane.” “I’m waiting on somebody,” the officer said. “Okay, well I done come through here about 15, 20 minutes, man,” said the man taking the video. “Cars been pulling up behind you, stopping, going around you, and all that kind of stuff, man.”
What the officer said after that is hard to hear.
The police told KCTV5 News it is a violation of policy to sleep on duty, but they’re still working to determine if in fact that happened.
Here’s what KCKPD Spokesman Jonathan Westbrook had to say: “We do our due diligence on our investigation when an allegation is made against a police officer. We want to make sure that we can. We look at both sides of the issue and so, we’ll speak to that officer and I believe we may be reaching out to the individual who shot that film and looking back over that film to see, again, if the allegations are true and then, again, will handle those things accordingly.”
He would not speak theoretically about what discipline could occur because he said that first they want to be clear if there was a violation.
We left phone messages for the man who shot the video and the FOP, but haven’t heard back.
The police department said anyone who wishes to report any type of police misconduct can call a hotline for that at 913-573-6373.
The KCKPD also said in their statement that they welcome complaints from all citizens and encourage anyone with an issue to call the hotline or the Internal Affairs Office at 913-573-6370 to report misconduct.
Update pic.twitter.com/Cmz7QHcsth— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) January 16, 2020
