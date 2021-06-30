KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Battalion Chief Dave Pittaway, who died after being hit by a car last week.
According to the KCKFD, crews went to the area of I-35 and Southwest Boulevard on Friday after someone called and said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. A resident physician from the University of Kansas Medical Center saw the crash and immediately rendered aid.
First responders were able to get Pittaway's pulse back, but he died on Tuesday. The KCKFD says he passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family.
"The family is very grateful to everyone involved in his care from the moment of the accident to the time of his passing, making it possible for his family to return to Kansas City for a final goodbye," the KCKFD said.
Pittaway served the fire department for more than 31 years.
“Dave was always willing to lend a hand,” said Mayor David Alvey. “It was a blessing to know him and we share in the grief and prayers of his family and friends.”
"Since his retirement, Dave continued in his service to the community he loved, volunteering for a number of charities," the KCKFD said. "Dave would pick up food donations from local restaurants daily and deliver them to local food pantries. Relentless in his dedication to recycling and reuse, nothing went to waste when Dave was around."
"We will remember him as a selfless individual who encouraged others to volunteer their time or give money for those in need," they said. "On behalf of the entire Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, we will celebrate Dave Pittaway’s legacy and send our condolences to his entire family. May he rest in peace."
