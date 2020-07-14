KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – 54-year-old Barbara Frantz has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder of her estranged husband Gary Frantz.

According to Leavenworth County, Gary was shot January 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth. Barbara was convicted by a jury in 2018. Her first opportunity of parole is 25 years.

According to court records, on January 27, 2017, Gary was in the parking lot near his apartment. Witnesses in the area were able to identify someone looking like Barbara shooting her estranged husband, Gary.

On the scene as Gary was found to be shot five times, one of those shots was in the chest. As Gary laid at the scene, Gary told Leavenworth police his wife Barbara shot him. Officers later found Barbara at her mother's house in Burlingame that night in the car with the exact description that was given of her at the scene.

The shell casings found in Barbara's apartment matched the shell casings found at the scene of the crime.

A detective also heard Barbara's mother say that Barbara stated, “I’ll see you in heaven” when Barbara left the night of Gary's murder. Barbara then left her emotional support animal, a bearded dragon, behind. Barbara's main defense was it was her son that did the shooting.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, "We've waited a long time to have this case sentenced. We are happy to see her sentenced, especially to give some resolution to Gary's family through such a terrible tragedy." Thompson continued, "There have been a lot of motions and hearings. Our prosecutors on the case worked tirelessly. Leavenworth Police Department did a great job."

Barbara Frantz can still appeal the sentence.