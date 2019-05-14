LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, woman is sitting in the Leavenworth County Jail waiting to be sent to Fort Hood, with Army officials claiming she deserted her post while she said she was told to leave.
Hannah Hearne’s husband said deputies in Leavenworth arrested her at their home on May 7. She’s been at the county jail on a US Army detainer for desertion ever since.
“We’re getting told by the people she could be held for up to 90 days before anything comes out,” Hearne’s husband Loren Zarifis said.
Hearne’s mother Abbi Meredith said her daughter joined the Army in 2006, enlisting at Ft. Leonard Wood, then completing basic training and AIT, graduating with honors.
She was then sent to Fort Hood, and as her mom tells it, that’s when her problems began. Meredith said Hearne started getting unwanted sexual advances by a couple of higher-ranking officers, so she left the military.
“She came home for 28 days under the advice of her grandfather who is a retired sergeant major in the Army, and she has 30 days before it’s actually considered desertion AWOL,” Zarifs explained. “On the 28th day she went back.”
A few days later, her family said Hearne was asked to leave Fort Hood without being given any exit paperwork, adding that Hearne has been working since 2008 to get it.
KCTV5 News reached out the U.S. Army to get answers on where the paperwork was and received word back from the public affairs office of the Human Resources Command.
In the brief email, the Army said in part that they could only confirm when Hearne enlisted in the Army Reserves.
“The only thing we can definitely confirm for Ms. Hearne is that she enlisted into the Army Reserve in April 2006. Due to a lack of records regarding her in our system there is nothing more I can tell you at this time.”
Her family disputes this response, though, noting that Hearne was never Army Reserve and questioning how the only documentation is the desertion records.
“Out of all the paperwork that was lost but all of a sudden these desertion papers magically appear,” Zarifis said.
Hearne’s family also wondered how the Army could consider her a deserter while still clearing her to work other military related jobs.
Her family noted Hearne worked at the Leavenworth VA for one year in 2016 and as a corrections officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility from January 2017 to June 2018. She was also at Fort Leavenworth in 2017 where she visited her grandfather’s grave.
KCTV5 News talked to Matt O’Connor, a lawyer who has represented clients in both military and federal court, to see what he can make of this.
“What they may do is do a dishonorable discharge and then some sort of punitive action in the military court and then try to impose a sentence,” O’Connor said. “We should also keep in mind this person has alleged that this was something that was wrapped up in 2008, so there may be some errors in there as well.”
Hearne’s family said they’re not getting much information from the Leavenworth County Jail or the Army.
The family is working on getting an attorney to help with Hearne’s case, but after these struggles, Meredith said it’s hard to have any faith in the military.
“I’m terrified something is going to happen to my daughter, her husband is terrified, her children are scared.”
