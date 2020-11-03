KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- This year marks 100 years since women in America earned the right to vote through the 19th Amendment. It passed August 26, 1920.
Kansas City, Kansas, voter Lillie Mae Marshall was born eight months before that.
She has voted in every single presidential election since she reached voting age. Her mother didn’t have that right, so it’s something she doesn’t take for granted.
Poll workers at her polling place were delighted to help the 100-year-old vote curbside.
“You’re 100 years old? I’m still growing, I’m still 64,” one poll worker told Marshall. “I want to look like you!”
Marshall was born January 1, 1920.
“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing because it gives you a chance to try to get somebody in office that will look out for the people. That’s what we need,” Marshall said.
Marhsall’s daughter brought her to the polling place, and one of her many great-grandchildren came to proudly watch.
“I had to be here to see it because this is like history for our family too,” Jovan Hibler said.
She says Marshall has always set an example for their family, and she should be an example for all of us.
“Even through a pandemic my grandma is making her way to vote,” Hibler said.
Marshall likely won’t stay up to watch results come in, but she’ll sleep soundly knowing she did her part.
“I’m hoping Biden gets in,” she said. “Change needs to be made.”
