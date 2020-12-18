KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK commercial roofing company will close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, their entire business will be auctioned off.
The owner at Elite Roof Systems said the auction represents a sad day for 12-year-old company.
“I can no longer maintain normal operations. It has been a crushing challenge to find reliable labor and enough work when everyone is struggling to get by. I’ve been in business since 2008, survived the great recession---This pandemic was crushing,” the owner told KCTV5 News.
The auction will take place in-person and on site only. Auction items include roofing spray rigs, metal bins, power tools, trucks, and trailers.
Each item will be available for viewing from 8 to 10:30 Friday morning, with the auction beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the business' location: 1028 S Ferree St, Kansas City, KS
According to Bradley Chapin with Legacy Auction Group and Realty, the equipment for sale would be good for anyone wanting to expand their own business.
"It's definitely a great opportunity for anyone who is in the roofing business or construction business to come and get a good deal on some equipment they can come put to use today. Essentially, everything for the most part is in good working order and has been serviced,” Chapin said.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the auction.
A full list of auction items can be viewed on the Auctions KC website.
