KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect.

The pictured suspect and vehicle were involved in an aggravated robbery on February 15, just before 10 p.m. in the 900 Block of South 55th.

KCKHelp.JPG

The suspect is described as a male with a stocky build. He was wearing a black coat, black and white hoodie, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face.

He was armed with a silver small-caliber handgun and was seen driving a silver or gold 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

