KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect.
The pictured suspect and vehicle were involved in an aggravated robbery on February 15, just before 10 p.m. in the 900 Block of South 55th.
The suspect is described as a male with a stocky build. He was wearing a black coat, black and white hoodie, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face.
He was armed with a silver small-caliber handgun and was seen driving a silver or gold 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
