For the third night in a row, protesters marched outside of the Wyandotte County Courthouse demanding change after 3-year-old Olivia Jansen’s death. Olivia’s father Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangerment of a child and criminal desecration accused of killing the girl and burying her body. Protesters say more could have been done to protect Olivia.