KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Protesters gathered Wednesday to voice their disapproval of what they call missed opportunities and a failing system. They say what happened to Olivia could happen again.
“It’s obvious that a change in legislation is where it’s going to begin. Adrian’s Law has been on the desk for too long now,” protester Lacey Langford said.
Many in this group began criticizing the Kansas Department for Children and Families after the high profile 2015 murder of Adrian Jones. Adrian was tortured and killed. His remains were fed to pigs. For years, social workers investigated numerous hotline calls against the young boy's stepmother and dad who constantly moved trying to avoid authorities. Community members were angry then and now.
“Do they really care or are they just wanting a freaking paycheck? That’s what I want to know,” protester Jerry Vest said.
“I would like complete reform of the entire DCF system,” Langford said.
Olivia’s family says they reported suspected abuse to DCF and police. Records show someone called police five times this year to the home Olivia was living in with her dad and his girlfriend off Ottawa Street before she was killed.
“We were in tears,” protester Robert Ingraham said. “I certainly understand how the grandparents felt. Calling and calling.”
Some people in the crowd said they understand DCF’s goal is to keep children with their parents but say in some cases, doing so is not safe for children.
“Some parents should not be parents,” Ingraham said.
The group plans to protest again Thursday then attend Olivia’s funeral on Friday.
Some in the group also called for Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree to recuse himself from prosecuting Olivia’s case because his wife works for DCF.
Dupree sent a statement to KCTV5 News Wednesday.
“Mrs. Shanelle Dupree is the KC Regional Director, and because she is the wife of District Attorney Dupree, she has always been conflicted out of Wyandotte County child welfare cases, which includes this case as well. All Wyandotte County child welfare matters are handled by DCF Administration, not Mrs. Dupree. Any additional questions pertaining to the Department for Children and Families should be directed to that agency.”
Protesters are also angry that children in the Kansas foster care system slept in offices while dozens of others ran away from their placement. The state now tracks and reports daily “Youth Recovery” totals.
At last check, the location of 68 children in DCF custody is unknown.
