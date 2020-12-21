KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A double shooting left a man dead and a woman bleeding out in the driveway at a KCK home on Sunday evening, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Officers responded at 7 p.m. to Grandview Boulevard near North 23rd Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a Black woman in the driveway who had been shot, and a Black man inside the home who had been shot and killed, police said.
Emergency crews transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The department's Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting and working on a description of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
