KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, KS, police say they need help identifying a woman who was taken to the hospital in medical distress distress Sunday.
Police described her as a white woman with unique tattoos they hope will help in her identification.
See the attached photo of the woman's tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline or call detectives at 913-573-6034 or 913-573-6036.
Police did not release any other information on the woman or her condition.
