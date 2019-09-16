KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, will be wearing body-worn cameras from different companies for the next month, and will report their experiences as part of a multi-vendor evaluation.
The Kansas City Star reports that about 30 officers will try out the cameras after receiving training on how to use them. Police officials then expect to choose a company for purchase of body-worn cameras.
The evaluation process began Monday and is expected to go on through Oct. 16.
Another Kansas City suburb, Overland Park, Kansas, recently approved the police department's plan to spend $430,000 on body cameras without a bidding process.
