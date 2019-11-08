KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police say a suspect is in custody Friday after a threat was made to a Kansas City, Kansas, high school.
According to a release from the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, officers began to received tips from parents Thursday night over posts they saw on social media threating JC Harmon High School.
Multiple departments came together to investigate the issue and make sure students were safe at the school.
Police officials noted that any posts that are “threatening or perceived as bullying on any social media platform” are treated seriously by authorities, add advised people to remember that, “bad online conduct lives permanently on the internet.”
There was no information released on the identity of the suspect in the case.
