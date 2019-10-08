14th and Central.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police currently have a home surrounded in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers have a home surrounded in the area of 14th and Riverview as of Tuesday afternoon. 

KCK police say they received a tip that the second suspect in the weekend deadly bar shooting may be inside.

The home being surrounded by officers is less than 10 blocks away from Tequila KC. 

According to officials at the scene, SWAT officers have entered the home that they were surrounding just before 3:30 p.m. 

Police said at 3:45 p.m. that after an extensive search of the home, they did not locate the second suspect from the deadly bar shooting. He is still at large at this time. 

