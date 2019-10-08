KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police currently have a home surrounded in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers have a home surrounded in the area of 14th and Riverview as of Tuesday afternoon.
KCK police say they received a tip that the second suspect in the weekend deadly bar shooting may be inside.
Police believe second KCK bar shooting suspect is inside a home here. Surrounded houses have been evacuated while tactical team works locate suspect @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/zZPFU6MRGP— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) October 8, 2019
The home being surrounded by officers is less than 10 blocks away from Tequila KC.
According to officials at the scene, SWAT officers have entered the home that they were surrounding just before 3:30 p.m.
SWAT officers just entered the home.— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) October 8, 2019
Police said at 3:45 p.m. that after an extensive search of the home, they did not locate the second suspect from the deadly bar shooting. He is still at large at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.