WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a crowd during a sideshow.
For months, KCTV5 has been following closely the sideshow and street racing issue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lately, KCKPD says they are seeing an increase of the sideshows, but they don’t believe it has anything to do with the additional enforcements in Missouri regarding sideshows.
Police say on Sunday night just before 10 p.m., there was a sideshow at the Knit Rite parking lot in KCK.
Video of the event shows a Ford Mustang doing donuts in front of more than 100 people, but things quickly changed when that vehicle hits a 24-year-old man breaking his leg and neck.
KCKPD says they are trying to crackdown on this activity and they believe where that starts is by making the audience which tends to be younger people, and their parents aware that these activities are not safe.
“You hear your kids talking about it, clue in, watch this video and have a discussion with them. I mean, nobody, who went to that intended for that to happen I’m certain but there is no stopping it once it has,” says KCKPD PIO Nancy Chartrand.
The KCKPD says if you have any information regarding Sunday’s incident to please contact them.
At the end of May, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added additional enforcement to crack down on street racing and sideshows.
Depending on violations drivers caught can get as high as a $500 dollar fine and or six months in jail, spectators of these races or shows would be fined $100 and vehicles believed to be involved would be impounded by police.
Over in KCK the fines for sideshows can range from $200 to $500 with a minimum consideration of up to 30 days in jail, for a first-time offense.
For repeat offenders that penalty can possibly be even higher, such as 90 days in jail, maximum fine, and loss of vehicle.
Right now, no changes of enforcement have been made, but if the sideshows continue to be an increasing problem in KCK, they plan to take more action.
“Sometimes things come and go it’s certainly something that needs to be addressed and has been brought up. It hasn’t come to that point yet but certainly if this continues to happen and again this is just out of protecting people,” says Chartrand.
KCKPD says this has been a discussion they’ve had with the Mayor of KCK and the City Attorney recently.
We reached out to the Mayor but he was not available to comment today on the issue.
