KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Kansas City, Kansas, mother and her two very young children who have not been seen since the beginning of the month.
Officers say Amy Kentch is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Kentch was last seen at her home in the area of 39th and Booth on Sept. 2.
Investigators believe that Kentch’s daughter, 2-year-old Traeh Ravencamp, and her son, 10-month-old Jeremiah Ravencamp, are also with her.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Amy Kentch, Traeh Ravencamp or Jeremiah Ravencamp are asked to call KCKPD Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
