KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police searched two homes in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday after receiving tips that the second suspect from last weekends deadly bar shooting might have have been inside.
Officers had a home surrounded in the area of 14th and Riverview Tuesday afternoon.
KCK police said they received a tip that the second suspect in the weekend deadly bar shooting, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, might have been inside.
Police believe second KCK bar shooting suspect is inside a home here. Surrounded houses have been evacuated while tactical team works locate suspect @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/zZPFU6MRGP— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) October 8, 2019
The home that was surrounded by officers is less than 10 blocks away from Tequila KC.
According to officials at the scene, SWAT officers entered the home that they were surrounding just before 3:30 p.m.
SWAT officers just entered the home.— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) October 8, 2019
Police said at 3:45 p.m. that after an extensive search of the home, they did not locate Villanueva-Morales. He is still at large at this time.
Around 4:15 p.m. KCK officials were seen in the area of North Valley and Central. This new location is less than five blocks away from Tequila KC and just southeast from the first location.
KCK police said just before 5 p.m. that Villanueva-Morales was not located in the second location. He is once again, still at large at this time.
Police say Villanueva-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where police can find him, you’re asked to call 911.
He has already been charged with capital murder along with 23-year-old Javier Alatorre who was arrested in KCMO Sunday. Alatorre is expected to be transferred to Wyandotte County soon.
