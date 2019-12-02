KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police conduct search after 1999 cold case is reopened.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was called to the 1700 block of South 49th Street to conduct an evidence search Monday afternoon.
The now empty lot was once a residence where Star Boomer stayed off and on with a boyfriend at the time. Boomer was last seen in February of 1999 at a bar called Uncle Mike’s near 49th and Metropolitan.
Detectives reopened the cold case in 2017, though there are few new leads, they have decided to revisit previous locations from the case.
With the assistance of the University of Kansas, police were able to use a ground penetrating radar which showed an anomaly where the house used to be. Though the images do not point exactly what is under the soil, police will use resources to hopefully close this cold case.
Police said that 49th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while the investigation is under way.
