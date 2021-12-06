KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, KS police have identified the victim of a shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
Hugo Hernandez, was shot and killed Friday.
Police also say 18-year-old Ximena Aceves-Vargas "sustained traumatic injuries, not associated with gunfire" and died at a hospital.
12/4/2021
KCK police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of Southwest Blvd. Police say they were dispatched to the scene on a shooting call.
At the scene, they found multiple individuals with injuries. One person was sent to the hospital where they later died of their injuries.
No suspect or victim information has been released.
KCK PD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All tipsters may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.