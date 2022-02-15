KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS, Police Department is urging the public for help in solving the Christmas Eve homicide of an 85-year-old woman who was killed while watching TV in her home.
Chief Karl Oakman held a news conference Tuesday morning outside the woman's home on North 73rd Place near Leavenworth Road to plead for the public's help in solving the shooting death. As part of that effort, police released for the first time a surveillance photograph of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle, a four-door silver sedan believed to be a 2011-14 Volkswagen---either a Passat or Jetta, police said.
Patricia Panijan was watching TV with her husband at 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, when an unknown assailant fired shots into the home from outside, striking both of the people inside. Panijan was pronounced dead at the scene by responding authorities, and her husband was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Police have had very few leads since the tragic event and are making a plea today to the public for their assistance with new tips and identifying the vehicle they believe suspects were driving that evening," according to a statement released by the police department.
Police believe whoever shot Panijan and her husband had the wrong house, believing they were instead targeting someone else. To this day, Panijan's home still has 40+ bullet holes in the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCK Police Department or the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
