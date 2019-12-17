KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department Public Information Officer Morris Letcher posted a tweet just after 2 stating that a tractor trailer had overturned at 18th Street and I-70.
Letcher posted another tweet around 2:15 stating that one person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.
One person transported to local hospital, injuries unknown at this time. Avoid Westbound I-70 @18th for the next hour. KCKFD & KCKPD & Kansas Highway Patrol on scene. pic.twitter.com/lCPmb4G7Yk— KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) December 17, 2019
Crews are asking drivers to avoid westbound I-70 at 18th Street until 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
