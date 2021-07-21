KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide that happened on July 8, which was the city's 19th homicide of 2021.
According to the KCKPD, 39-year-old Verlee McCullough of KCK was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting.
On Wednesday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office filed charges against him for first-degree murder.
McCullough is currently being held in the county jail on a $1 million bond.
The police department says that officers were dispatched to 37-year-old Ashley Jones' home in the 1400 block of N. 8th St. at 9:40 a.m. on July 8. They went there to assist the KCKFD and EMS on a medical call regarding a woman in respiratory arrest.
When officers arrived, EMS told them Jones was dead and had sustained a gunshot wound.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
