KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing for more than two months.
The police said Alma Amaya was last seen back on April 18 at her residence in the 500 block of Barnett in KCK.
She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on where she is should call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
