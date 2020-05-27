KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the Royal In located in the 4700 block of State Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.
KCKPD are currently on the site of a reported shooting in the 4700 block of State Avenue. PIO on site. One victim with serious injuries has been transported to an area hospital.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) May 28, 2020
When they arrived at the location, they located a male in his 40s in the hotel parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the person of interest left the area in a 1993 teal/turquoise and silver Chevy Suburban with Kansas tag 690KRE. The vehicle has plastic covering the rear passenger and side window.
Information police has received has led them to believe the driver was forced at gunpoint to drive him out of the area.
The person if interest is 38-year-old Matthew R. Walker, or “Love.” He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim in the vehicle is 33-year-old Candi Hunter.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.