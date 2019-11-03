KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's and requires daily medication.
Herminia Razo-Arevalo was last seen in the 2900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
She was last seen wearing a set of pink pajamas but may have changed into a black turtleneck and may be wearing bright blue shoes.
If you have seen or have come into contact with her, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.
