KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
41-year-old Kevin L. Murphy is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.
Murphy was last seen leaving the Legends shopping area on July 9.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
