WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK congregation is in mourning after one of their own was shot and killed while driving home from church earlier this month.
Sister Lillian Jackson, 62, was an active member for more than six years at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in KCK.
She was a person Senior Pastor Reverend C.L. Bachus said was a true steward of the Lord.
“Just was a steady lady," Bachus said. "You could count on her to do anything that you asked her to do and whatever she was a part of she kind of gave it her own."
On Sept. 18, Sister Jackson was at the church volunteering to help put together the church directory.
“Her husband was taking some of the pictures and he left a little bit early and she left," Bachus said. "The next thing they knew, they was calling saying that she had been shot."
Police say that around 4 p.m., less than a half mile away from the church, she was caught in the middle of gunfire between two people.
Her vehicle was hit several times, killing her instantly.
“She was talking with her daughter on the phone when it happened,” said Bachus
Since the shooting, Pastor Bachus said he’s been in contact with family every day.
As the congregation plans on remembering her this Saturday at the church starting at 9 a.m., they are also hoping to find justice.
“Somebody who would just play around, shooting in the community like that, have no reason to be out here free," Bachus said. "They just shouldn’t have that luxury."
KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman and the department are working hard to make sure this case is solved soon.
“Everyone in America should have the right to go enjoy themselves and go home without the fear of being caught up in some reckless gunfire that shouldn’t be taking place to begin with,” Oakman said.
Police encourage anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline. Your information can be worth a reward of $25,000 and justice for Sister Jackson.
“There are two individuals that are in our community that will just open up fire on each other in broad daylight and do not care about who they hit or the consequences of their actions, and those are people we do not need walking among us in our community,” Oakman said.
