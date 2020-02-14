KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are reporting to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue.
According to police, two shooting victims are being treated at an area hospital while the suspect in the incident is in custody with minor injuries.
The officer was not inured.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
