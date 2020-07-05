KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating two different homicides that took place overnight.
Officers were first called to the 1000 block of Ridge Avenue round 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located one male that was deceased.
Around 4 a.m., officers were then called to 40th Terrace and Mission Road for another shooting.
When they arrived at that location, they located one male that was deceased.
If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call police.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.