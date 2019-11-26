KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man was found deceased in a vehicle Tuesday morning.
Just after 6:30, officers were notified of a shots fired call with a rolling gun battle in the area of 6th and Tauromee Avenue. Police received more calls which led officers to the 900 block of Ohio Avenue.
At that location, police located a white four door vehicle with a deceased male in the back seat from an apparent gunshot wound. He has been identified as 32-year-old Juan Nevarez of Kansas City, Missouri.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
