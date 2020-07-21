Police lights generic daytime
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department posted a tweet just before 2 p.m. stating they were working a possible life-threatening shooting in the 1900 block of Quindaro Boulevard.

About 45 minutes later, police told KCTV5 News the victim is a male approximately 30-years-old.

They said he was driving near 18th and Quindaro when he was struck by gunfire, causing him to crash into a light pole. The suspect was in a separate vehicle and fled the scene.

There are no details on the suspect at this time.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

