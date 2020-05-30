KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday morning.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to the 1200 block of Rowland Avenue for a reported shooting just after midnight.
When they arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
