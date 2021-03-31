KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after shot that was fired killed a bystander on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police department, this shooting happened at 3:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farrow Ave. That is just northwest of Leavenworth Road and N. 63rd Street.
According to police, the shooting happened following an altercation outside a home in the area.
At least one shot was fired, which hit a neighbor who was an innocent bystander. That person ultimately died.
