KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m. Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to a shooting call at Kaw Point Park. 

When they arrived at the location, they discovered two males in their mid to late 20’s with apparent bullet wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information related to this case is in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

