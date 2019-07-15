KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting where one victim was shot Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas police posted a tweet around 2:45 saying that they are working a shooting in the area of 16th and Oakland.
Officers are working a shooting at 16th & Oakland. Victim shot in the shoulder. No further information at this time.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 15, 2019
The tweet said that the victim was shot in the shoulder.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
