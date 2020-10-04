KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide after one person was stabbed Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of North 55th for a suspicious person call just after 10:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located the victim that had been stabbed. They were transported to a local hospital but died as a result of their injuries.
While police were at the location, they discovered the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. They were taken into custody after a pursuit that was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.