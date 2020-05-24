KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting where one person has serious injuries.
Officers were called to the 1200 bock of Argentine Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.
When they arrived, they made contact with the complainant and located apparent evidence on scene.
After making contact, officers responded to a local hospital where a male around the age of 18 was located with life-threatening injuries.
The two other male victims were also located. They had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.
