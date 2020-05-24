Argebtine BLVD_frame_521.png

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting where one person has serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 1200 bock of Argentine Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they made contact with the complainant and located apparent evidence on scene.

After making contact, officers responded to a local hospital where a male around the age of 18 was located with life-threatening injuries.

The two other male victims were also located. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.