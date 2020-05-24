KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Delevan Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a male approximately 17-20 years old deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.
