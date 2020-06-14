KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person has died, and five people are injured after a crash early Sunday morning.
Police were called to North 10th Street at Parallel Parkway just after midnight for a two-vehicle crash.
When they arrived at the location, officers located three adults and two juveniles that had to be transported to area hospitals.
Officers said the initial investigation revealed that a four-door sedan, that was occupied by three adults and two juveniles, was crossing Parallel Parkway northbound at 10th Street when it was struck by an SUV, which occupied two adults, that was traveling eastbound on Parallel Parkway.
According to police, the driver of the sedan died at the scene and the driver of the SUV fled on foot.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
