KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One man is in critical condition after police believe he was shot in the head early Saturday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called just after 2 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Avenue on a disturbance.
As officers arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim lying on the ground with a significant head injury. Officers believed the victim had been shot in the head. That individual was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition. He is being treated for blunt force trauma to the head.
Officers observed two individuals run from the location and get into a vehicle. One of the officers followed the vehicle on foot down N. on 47th Terrace, which is a dead-end street. As the officer waited for backup officers, the driver turned the vehicle around and drove back towards the officer. The officer attempted to move out of the vehicle’s path, as the driver of the vehicle accelerated towards him. The officer, fearing for his life, discharged his weapon at the driver, police said in a release.
A vehicle pursuit was then initiated by assisting officers until the suspect vehicle struck a pickup truck in the area of 62nd and State Avenue and the suspect vehicle became disabled. The driver of the fleeing suspect vehicle then fled on foot. A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives believe they have now located the driver of the suspect vehicle. Neither the suspect driver nor the passenger sustained any injuries from the initial encounter with officers. No individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
