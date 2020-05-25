KCK viewer photo of KCK OIS.jpg
KCTV5 News viewer Cecilia Saunders

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Twitter page, the shooting happened in the 600 block of S. 71st Terrace just before 8 a.m.

Officers said they were checking out the area near South 71st Terrace and Kansas Avenue when they were confronted in the parking lot by an armed man who became combative. 

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are also being treated at the location for minor injuries.

The KCKPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Topeka Police Department will be investigating the matter. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

