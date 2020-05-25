KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.
According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Twitter page, the shooting happened in the 600 block of S. 71st Terrace just before 8 a.m.
On site of officer involved shooting in 600 block of S. 71st Terrace. Suspect has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers treated on site for minor injuries. Topeka PD will be assisting. PIO on site - media staging in lot at 7150 Kaw Dr.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) May 25, 2020
Officers said they were checking out the area near South 71st Terrace and Kansas Avenue when they were confronted in the parking lot by an armed man who became combative.
The suspect has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers are also being treated at the location for minor injuries.
The KCKPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Topeka Police Department will be investigating the matter.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
