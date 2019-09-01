KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.
The police department tweeted about the crime just before 2:30 p.m.
The homicide happened in 5900 block of State Avenue.
One man in his 20s or 30s was killed outside a trailer home.
There is no suspect information and no one is in custody.
The police are continuing to investigate.
