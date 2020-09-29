KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Silver Ct. on a report of a deceased body around 11:30 a.m.
KCKPD has been called to the 2200 Block of Silver Ct. on a report of a homicide. PIO on site.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) September 29, 2020
When they arrived at the residence, they located a deceased male.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
