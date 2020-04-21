KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning.
Just before 11:30, police were called to the 1800 block of Walker for a shots fired call.
Our officers are working a homicide in the area of 18th and Walker Avenue.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) April 21, 2020
When they arrived at the location, they located a male in his 40s inside a residence, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said no one has been taken into custody at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
