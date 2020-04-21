KCK 18th Walker homicide-Chop 5_frame_4610.png

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30, police were called to the 1800 block of Walker for a shots fired call.

When they arrived at the location, they located a male in his 40s inside a residence, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

