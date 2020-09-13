KCK homicide_frame_2691.png

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the Bethany Park Towers located in the 1100 block of Central Avenue just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, they located a 41-year-old man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a person of interest has been identified and is currently cooperating with them. 

Authorities are still at the scene investigating.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you are asked to called the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.  

