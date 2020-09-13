KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the Bethany Park Towers located in the 1100 block of Central Avenue just before 10 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a 41-year-old man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Officers working a homicide in the 1100 Block of Central Ave. KC, KS. PIO enroute to scene.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) September 13, 2020
Police said a person of interest has been identified and is currently cooperating with them.
Authorities are still at the scene investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you are asked to called the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.