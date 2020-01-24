KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is spending their Friday night investigating a homicide.
The police department tweeted at they were at the scene of a homicide just before 8 p.m.
They said it happened in the 8000 block of Greeley Ave.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the victim's death.
