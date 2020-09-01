KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the 2600 block of Quindaro for a shooting just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived at the location, they located a woman in her 20s who was shot. She was transported to a local hospital originally in critical condition but has since died from her injuries.
According to police, the initial investigation indicated that a vehicle that was occupied with several individuals pulled into the area and parked along the street. After they exited the vehicle, they engaged in conversation with a resident who was standing on a nearby porch.
The confrontation quickly escalated to the point where gunfire was exchanged. Once the female was struck, the others were said to have fled the scene in the vehicle. Those individuals later arrived at metro hospitals with minor injuries. The residents also sustained minor injuries.
If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
