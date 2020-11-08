Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to 10th and Lyons for an injury vehicle collision Sunday morning just after 6.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the victim’s vehicle which had collided with another parked vehicle.

Officers discovered a male driver in his late teens, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Initial indications are that the suspect was driving south on 10th Street when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, fatally injuring him and causing the vehicle to come to a stop upon impact with the parked vehicle.

No other individuals were injured in this incident.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case is in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.