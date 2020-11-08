KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to 10th and Lyons for an injury vehicle collision Sunday morning just after 6.
When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the victim’s vehicle which had collided with another parked vehicle.
Officers discovered a male driver in his late teens, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
Initial indications are that the suspect was driving south on 10th Street when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, fatally injuring him and causing the vehicle to come to a stop upon impact with the parked vehicle.
No other individuals were injured in this incident.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information related to this case is in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
